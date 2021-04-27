F3Logic LLC Decreases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

F3Logic LLC cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 70.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROP stock opened at $432.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $308.17 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.78.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

