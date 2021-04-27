Northwest Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMI traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $258.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,090. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.32 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

