Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Gap Down to $65.98

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.98, but opened at $64.58. Hub Group shares last traded at $64.58, with a volume of 15 shares traded.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Get Hub Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average is $58.51. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Hub Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Hub Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.