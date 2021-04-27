ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $31.45

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.45, but opened at $30.64. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 204,654 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other ArcelorMittal news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

