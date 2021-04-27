Centerpoint Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 93.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Square by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Square by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Square by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE SQ traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $256.23. The company had a trading volume of 149,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,798,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a PE ratio of 405.99, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.18 and a 200-day moving average of $220.71. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.05.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,555,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $25,007,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,157,265 shares of company stock valued at $276,886,471 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.