VerusCoin Price Up 71.4% Over Last 7 Days (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 27th. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 71.4% against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.73 or 0.00004971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market cap of $169.27 million and approximately $94,705.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00061691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.85 or 0.00278014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.16 or 0.01044331 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00026433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.28 or 0.00728060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,882.24 or 0.99824188 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 61,930,957 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VRSCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.