PumaPay Reaches Market Cap of $16.05 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a total market cap of $16.05 million and approximately $662,966.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00066544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00064788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.60 or 0.00806854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00097464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,451.22 or 0.08096226 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,271,432,231 coins. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

