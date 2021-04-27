Palmer Knight Co Has $6.07 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Palmer Knight Co boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for about 3.5% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $671,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $349.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,890. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $197.13 and a twelve month high of $369.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

