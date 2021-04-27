L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.02

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.
Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $207.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.54. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $212.21.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
