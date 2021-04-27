L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.02

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $207.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.54. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $212.21.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.46.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.