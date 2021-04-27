Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,632,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,219.26.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,309.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,144.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,890.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,230.38 and a 12 month high of $2,324.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.