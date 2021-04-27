Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,953.00 target price (up previously from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,219.26.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,309.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,230.38 and a twelve month high of $2,324.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,144.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,890.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

