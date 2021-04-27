Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 35 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,219.26.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,309.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,144.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1,890.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,230.38 and a twelve month high of $2,324.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.