Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Announce $7.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings of $7.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.50. Lam Research reported earnings of $4.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $26.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.67 to $26.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $32.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.00 to $34.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $658,961,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,747,000 after buying an additional 513,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $643.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $595.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.49. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $229.69 and a 1 year high of $669.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

