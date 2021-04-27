IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Stock Holdings Decreased by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,376,188 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,806 shares during the period. IAMGOLD accounts for approximately 0.1% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,447 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. 51.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAG stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.29. 60,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,401,742. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $347.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.01.

IAMGOLD Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

