U S Global Investors Inc. Takes Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $2,940,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock traded up $6.52 on Tuesday, reaching $345.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,500. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $333.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $128.92 and a 12 month high of $349.50.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Sunday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.00.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total transaction of $147,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,884.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $479,880. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

