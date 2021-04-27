U S Global Investors Inc. Has $41.06 Million Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,173 shares during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. accounts for 1.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $41,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 21.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

ASR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.67.

NYSE ASR traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $174.36. The stock had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.57. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $92.57 and a 1-year high of $193.85. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.73 by ($13.92). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $207.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.82 million. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.