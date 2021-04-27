U S Global Investors Inc. Invests $705,000 in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GUSH. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 42,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,815,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $855,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,290. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.94. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $90.96.

