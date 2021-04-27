Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 268,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 162,471 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 19,072 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.02. 171,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,755,602. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

