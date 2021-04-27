Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Has $180,000 Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 6,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $110.47. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,359. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $108.55 and a twelve month high of $113.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.62.

