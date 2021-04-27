Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises approximately 2.1% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $301,177,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.04. 102,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,980,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average of $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,732 shares of company stock valued at $917,040 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.85.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.