Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Has $8.26 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 2.8% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,386,000 after buying an additional 330,733 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,239,000 after purchasing an additional 687,805 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 312,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,483 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 224,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 108,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $88.64. 970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,219. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $48.71 and a 52 week high of $89.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

