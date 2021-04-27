Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Has $239,000 Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Markel by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Markel by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Markel by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,161.67.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,775 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $1,183.54. 148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,295. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $761.06 and a 1 year high of $1,218.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,161.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,056.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

