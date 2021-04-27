Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Trading Up 6.5%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.31. Approximately 2,919 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 88,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSHA shares. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.92.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.31.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.68). Research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after purchasing an additional 389,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

