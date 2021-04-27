Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 212,000 shares.The stock last traded at $23.33 and had previously closed at $21.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Afya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $23.87.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $64.01 million for the quarter. Afya had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. AJO LP acquired a new position in Afya during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Afya by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Afya by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Afya during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Afya during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

