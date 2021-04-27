DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 113,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,497,713 shares.The stock last traded at $47.45 and had previously closed at $41.16.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DMTK. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DermTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $39,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,753,371.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,761. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth $5,755,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth $4,703,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth $2,976,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

