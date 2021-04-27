Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Truist raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.05. The stock had a trading volume of 600,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,302,703. The company has a market capitalization of $237.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.