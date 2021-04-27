Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Garmin makes up 1.6% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Garmin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in Garmin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

GRMN traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $142.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,497. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.40 and a 200-day moving average of $120.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $142.49.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Insiders sold a total of 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

