Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in International Paper by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $57.05. The stock had a trading volume of 50,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,114. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.36. International Paper has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $57.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

