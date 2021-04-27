Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 608 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,133,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $103.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.06. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

