Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $10.91 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,122,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,132,000 after buying an additional 30,528 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,252,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,053,000 after buying an additional 53,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.78. 36,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,403. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.46. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

