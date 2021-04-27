Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 1.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $27,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.

STZ stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,622. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.77 and a 200-day moving average of $214.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $151.53 and a one year high of $243.44.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

