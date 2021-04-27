Nwam LLC Sells 1,157 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nwam LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,447 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $230.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.58. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.55 and a twelve month high of $232.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $449.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

