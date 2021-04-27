Conning Inc. Sells 270 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.00.

SPGI opened at $383.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $361.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.62. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.07 and a 1-year high of $389.43. The company has a market cap of $92.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

