Opium Reaches Market Cap of $31.12 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Opium coin can now be purchased for $7.48 or 0.00013613 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Opium has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Opium has a market cap of $31.12 million and $77.57 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Opium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00061486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.27 or 0.00275325 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.23 or 0.01043310 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.49 or 0.00728920 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00026206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,859.75 or 0.99848076 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OPIUMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.