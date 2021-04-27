Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.55 (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 22% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001005 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $411.81 million and approximately $94.46 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00066383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00064341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $439.74 or 0.00800350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00097273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,434.87 or 0.08071734 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.