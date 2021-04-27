CPS Technologies (CPSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. 23,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.58 million, a PE ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, CEO Grant C. Bennett sold 37,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $604,242.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,352,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,689,239.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Financial Corp Peregrine sold 101,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $1,306,119.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 292,327 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,084 in the last three months. 31.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

