Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.89 Million

Equities analysts expect Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to post sales of $234.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $234.78 million to $235.00 million. Grand Canyon Education reported sales of $221.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year sales of $924.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $924.02 million to $925.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $238.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.14 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOPE. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,826. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.21. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total value of $1,086,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,736.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at $52,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

