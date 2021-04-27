Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Announces Earnings Results

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

Shares of CZWI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.91. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,431. The company has a market cap of $140.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.14. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

