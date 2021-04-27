S&CO Inc. Purchases New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 830 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

AMGN traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,750. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.91. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

