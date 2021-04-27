Arden Trust Co Raises Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on COF. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.38.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $138.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $139.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.