Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.66 Million

Equities analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to post $28.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.90 million and the lowest is $28.41 million. American Software reported sales of $29.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $111.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.25 million to $111.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $119.39 million, with estimates ranging from $118.90 million to $119.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Software.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMSWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

AMSWA remained flat at $$20.42 during trading on Friday. 546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,789. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. American Software has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $667.90 million, a P/E ratio of 102.11 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

In related news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $147,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $75,128.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,089 shares of company stock worth $737,735 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in American Software during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Software by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Software by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 35,212 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.