Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Downgraded by TD Securities

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.50 to $2.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Copper Mountain Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.61.

OTCMKTS:CPPMF traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $3.31. 537,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,131. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.42 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

