Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%.

ILPT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 963 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,063. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

ILPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

