Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on May 10th

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

TSE FTN traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$11.28. 13,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$199.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77. Financial 15 Split has a twelve month low of C$6.00 and a twelve month high of C$12.22.

About Financial 15 Split

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

