Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on May 10th

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.
TSE FTN traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$11.28. 13,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$199.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77. Financial 15 Split has a twelve month low of C$6.00 and a twelve month high of C$12.22.
About Financial 15 Split
