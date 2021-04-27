Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.40 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for approximately 2.1% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summitry LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after acquiring an additional 270,101 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $2,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $83.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,652. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.38. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1,175.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

