Broadleaf Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW)

Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) by 332.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,643 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC owned approximately 2.83% of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $682,000.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.59. 8,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,457. T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95.

