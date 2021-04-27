Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Issues Earnings Results

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

NYSE:CBU opened at $77.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $82.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In other news, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,990.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $223,681.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

