2,090 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Acquired by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 28,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.77.

Prologis stock opened at $115.22 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $115.99. The company has a market capitalization of $85.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.53.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

