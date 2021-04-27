Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $455,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $961,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $2,970,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $380.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $392.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.62.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

