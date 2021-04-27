Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $422.15 Million

Equities analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to announce sales of $422.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $432.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $411.50 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $402.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow East West Bancorp.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.
EWBC stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,117. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.27%.
In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,610,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,922,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
